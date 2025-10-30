DigitalBridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $31.4 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBRG

