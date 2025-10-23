Digital Realty Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $656 million, or $1.89 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.78 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $57.6 million, or 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

Digital Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.32 to $7.38 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.03 billion to $6.08 billion.

