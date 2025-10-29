DHT Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Wednesday reported profit of $44.8 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Wednesday reported profit of $44.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $107.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $79.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHT

