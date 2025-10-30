DexCom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $283.8 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $283.8 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion.

