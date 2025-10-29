Deutsche Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.93 billion…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.93 billion in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, said it had earnings of 97 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $17.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9 billion, topping Street forecasts.

