Deprescribing Medications for Seniors

As you age, it’s common for more medical conditions to occur. Whether it’s the wear-and-tear of arthritis, high blood pressure or depression, seniors often have multiple age-related health conditions and, as a result, are on multiple medications. In fact, nearly 40% of adults age 65 and older take five or more medications, according to one 2015 study.

With the prevalence of multiple medications, also known as polypharmacy, a troubling statistic has emerged, a 2021 study notes: 1 in 4 emergency room visits due to adverse drug reactions involves individuals 65 and older, with nearly half of those cases requiring hospitalization.

“As more seniors juggle medications for chronic conditions, the risk of drug interactions and complications rises,” says pharmacist Allison L. Hill, director of professional and regulatory affairs at the American Pharmacists Association in Washington, D.C. “Each prescription carries its own set of potential risks, and when combined with others, those risks multiply.”

This raises an important question: Do seniors truly need all these medications? The practice of deprescribing medications to reduce the number of medications seniors take has gained attention as a potential solution. Experts emphasize the delicate balance between managing multiple health conditions and minimizing the risk of harmful side effects. Deprescribing aims to ease the medication burden, enhance quality of life and reduce the likelihood of adverse drug events.

What Is Polypharmacy?

Polypharmacy is the concurrent use of multiple medications. While polypharmacy can occur in people of any age, it is more common in older adults due to several factors, including:

— Multiple chronic conditions. Seniors are more likely to have several health problems that require different medications.

— Age-related changes. As we age, our bodies process medications differently, which can increase the risk of side effects and drug interactions.

— Several health care providers. Seniors may see multiple specialists, each of whom may prescribe different medications.

Inappropriate polypharmacy is the use of medications that are unnecessary, harmful or not appropriate for a person’s specific health condition or age. This can include taking drugs that no longer have a clear benefit, using medications that interact negatively or continuing prescriptions that should have been stopped. It is especially concerning in older adults, as it increases the risk of side effects, such as:

— Cognitive decline

— Drug-disease interactions, where a medication used to treat one condition worsens another

— Harmful drug interactions

— Increased risk of falls

Polypharmacy also creates a considerable burden for patients and families who may struggle managing multiple medications from various doctors, understanding the purpose of each prescription, getting refills, following complex dosing schedules and being vigilant about potential side effects. In addition, taking multiple medications can be costly, depending on the price of medications and how much insurance covers.

What Is Deprescribing Medications?

Deprescribing medication is the process of reducing or stopping a medication that may no longer be necessary, effective or safe, especially for older adults or those taking multiple medications.

Going off of medications should always be done under the guidance of your health care provider to avoid withdrawal effects or worsening health conditions.

With age, the body’s ability to process and eliminate medications can decline, causing them to remain in the system longer. Certain medications may pose greater risks, and therefore, older adults may require lower doses or safer alternatives.

The reasons to deprescribe a medication vary but can include:

— Decreases health care costs

— Lowers the risk of harmful interactions with other medications

— Makes medication management easier

— Medications may cause unwanted or harmful side effects

— Medication no longer provides benefits

“Over time and with advancing age, some medications become too strong or too dangerous. Many medications, however, should not be stopped cold turkey because the body needs to slowly adjust to a lower dose,” says Dr. Elisabeth Fowlie Mock, a member of the board of directors for the American Academy of Family Physicians in Leawood, Kansas. “Your doctor can work with you to achieve a less complicated medication routine that still treats and prevents conditions you are at risk for.”

Deprescribing Medications: How Does it Work?

The process of deprescribing a medication depends on the doctor and patient, but steps usually include:

— Comprehensive medical review. This includes gathering health and medication information, such as medical history, including a list of all medications plus dosage, frequency and the reason for use. Health care providers will identify potential medications to be deprescribed and complete a benefit-versus-risk review.

— Prioritize medications for deprescribing. Your provider will usually first address medications that pose higher risks, provide limited benefits or cause noticeable side effect. Your provider will also determine if stopping, tapering or reducing the dosage is the most appropriate course of action.

— Develop a deprescribing plan. Your doctor will create a deprescribing plan with input from patients and their caregivers. Your provider should educate seniors and caregivers about the process, including the rationale, potential benefits as well as what to expect and look out for.

— Implement and monitor. Not all but many medications should be tapered gradually, minimizing withdrawal symptoms and making the process easier for the patient. The doctor should be kept informed of any side effects or other changes that may occur so they can adjust the dose, if needed. Never stop medication without your prescriber’s guidance.

“For older adults especially, it’s important to be closely monitored by your doctor during this process to make sure you are successfully navigating any symptoms or reemergence of the condition you initially went on the medication to treat,” Mock says.

Tapered Withdrawal or Stop Immediately?

Once your health care team has identified a medication to deprescribe, the next question becomes: Should it be a tapered withdrawal, or can it be stopped suddenly?

“The decision to stop taking a medication right away or to taper is determined by several factors and can look different for each person,” Mock says. “The way the medication works, the other medications you take, your symptom management plans and your lifestyle all play a role in this decision.”

Tapering off a medication means gradually reducing the dose over time rather than stopping it suddenly. This process is essential for preventing withdrawal symptoms, avoiding health complications and allowing the body to adjust safely.

Reasons to taper off a medication include:

— Improves long-term success. It allows a patient to adjust to the decrease gently, increasing the chances of successfully stopping.

— Prevents withdrawal symptoms. Some medications cause physical dependence. Abruptly stopping some medications can lead to symptoms such as headaches, nausea, dizziness or even serious complications.

— Reduces the risk of rebound symptoms. Certain medications, like blood pressure meds and acid reducers, can cause rebound effects, which means the original symptoms return, sometimes worse than before.

“When someone’s medications are abruptly stopped, rebound symptoms may occur, and the treatment condition worsens. An example of this may occur when one stops a blood pressure medication, causing a rapid increase in the patient’s heart rate, which could then lead to further complications,” Hill says.

To avoid worsening a condition or experiencing unpleasant side effects, certain medications, especially when taken for a while, are almost always tapered down rather than stopped immediately, Hill adds.

“Some patients do not experience any side effects while tapering off a medication, while others do. Some common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, insomnia, fatigue, appetite changes, cognitive changes, sweating and anxiety. When patients experience symptoms, they should consult with their health care provider, as there may be medications that can help alleviate some of them,” Hill says.

Bottom Line

Deprescribing, which involves reducing or stopping unnecessary medications under the guidance of your health care provider, can help older adults lower their medication burden, improve quality of life and minimize the risks of harmful side effects and drug interactions. Given the risks associated with taking multiple medications and the way older bodies process them, it’s important to discuss your medications and dosages with your doctor to ensure they are safe and appropriate for you.

Deprescribing Medications for Seniors originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/03/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.