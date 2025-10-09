Delta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.42 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.71 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.
The airline posted revenue of $16.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.79 billion.
For the current quarter ending in December, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.90.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $6 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.