Delta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $16.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.90.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6 per share.

