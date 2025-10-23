Deckers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $268.2…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $268.2 million.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $1.82 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $6.30 to $6.39 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DECK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DECK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.