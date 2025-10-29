DaVita HealthCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $150.3 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $150.3 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.51 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.29 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.35 to $11.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.