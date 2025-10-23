Darling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $19.4 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $19.4 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.