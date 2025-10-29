Dana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Wednesday reported profit of $83 million in its…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Wednesday reported profit of $83 million in its third quarter.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 17 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.