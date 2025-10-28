D.R. Horton: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $905.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.04.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.29 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $9.68 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.59 billion, or $11.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.25 billion.

D.R. Horton expects full-year revenue in the range of $33.5 billion to $35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.