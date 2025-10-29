CVS Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.98 billion…

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.98 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $3.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $102.87 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.29 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share.

