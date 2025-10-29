CVR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $374…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $374 million in its third quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period.

