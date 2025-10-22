CVB Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $52.6 million.…

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $52.6 million.

The bank, based in Ontario, California, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $163.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $128.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVBF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.