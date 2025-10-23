Customers Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $75.7 million.

The bank, based in West Reading, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $2.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $391.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $232.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

