Cushman & Wakefield: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $51.4 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

