Curbline: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $29.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 26 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.3 million, or 9 cents per share.

The convenience store real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.9 million.

Curbline expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.04 to $1.05 per share.

