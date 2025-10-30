Cullen/Frost: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $174.4 million.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $174.4 million.

The San Antonio-based bank said it had earnings of $2.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

