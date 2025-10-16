CSX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $694 million. On…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $694 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

