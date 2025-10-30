CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSW) on Thursday reported net income of $40.7 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSW) on Thursday reported net income of $40.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.96 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $277 million in the period.

