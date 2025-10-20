Crown: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $214…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $214 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $7.80 per share.

