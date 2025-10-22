Crown Castle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

HOUSTON (AP) — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $490 million, or $1.12 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.04 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $323 million, or 74 cents per share.

The operator of wireless communications towers, based in Houston, posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Crown Castle expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.23 to $4.35 per share.

