Crocs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $145.8 million. The…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $145.8 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $996.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $968.1 million.

Crocs expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $1.92 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CROX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.