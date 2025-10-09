Credit Card Numbers: What Do They Mean?

Most of us are curious beings by nature. So, if you’ve been staying awake at night wondering what your credit…

Most of us are curious beings by nature. So, if you’ve been staying awake at night wondering what your credit card number means, it’s your lucky day.

I’m going to pull back the curtain and show you not only what the numbers represent, but also how they’re designed to catch an invalid credit card number. I know the suspense is killing you, so let’s get to it.

How Many Numbers Are on a Credit Card?

The standards for credit card numbers fall under the purview of the International Organization for Standardization. The ISO is an independent nongovernmental international organization. The enforcement of the ISO’s standards is done by the American National Standards Institute.

You’ll find your credit card number either on the front or on the back of the card. Credit cards usually have 15 or 16 account numbers. Each digit conveys identifying information about the credit card, and the assigned numbers must follow the guidelines set by the ISO. However, there is some variation in the way the standards are applied.

The First Number

This number is called the major industry identifier, or MII, and it specifies the card network and industry. If your card starts with 3, your card uses the American Express network. Visa starts with 4, a Mastercard is 2 or 5 and Discover is 6.

Other numbers are used to identify the industry. For instance, 1 and 2 are used for the airline industry. The numeral 3 represents travel and entertainment. The table below shows the industry associated with the first digit of a credit card number.

Numbers 2 to 6

This group of numbers is called the issuer identification number. Generally, these numbers help identify the credit card company or institution that issued the credit card.

But note that different credit cards might have slightly different numbering systems. For instance, Visa uses the second through sixth numbers for the bank number. But American Express uses the third and fourth digits to identify the type of card and currency used.

Numbers 7 Through 15 (or More, Depending on the Length of the Account Number)

There’s a common misconception that your credit card number reflects your actual credit card account number. Your account number starts at around digit seven or eight. The numbers in this group are unique to an issuer, and they help with routing the information to the proper channels.

The Last Digit

The caboose of the card number has an important role. It’s called the checksum digit, and it’s designed to make sure all the account numbers represent a valid credit card number.

Payment processors use a checksum formula called the Luhn algorithm, invented by Hans Peter Luhn of IBM. It’s used to determine if the credit card numbers have a logical pattern. If the numbers don’t work with the algorithm, it isn’t a valid credit card number.

Where Is the Security Code on a Credit Card?

This is a three- or four-digit number, and it’s often called the CVV, or card verification value. The CVV will be either on the front or the back of the card. The location of the CVV depends on the network payment processor that’s used.

The CVV is designed to increase security, since you’d most likely need to have the card in your hand to know this code number. For instance, if someone stole your credit card number and tried to purchase something online, they won’t be able to complete the purchase unless they know your CVV.

This code may also come into play when you order a pizza by phone. You give the credit card number, and the restaurant employee asks for the expiration date and the CVV. This is easy to answer, of course, if you’re looking at the actual credit card.

This isn’t foolproof by any means. It’s possible a thief could have your physical card and have access to the CVV. But the security code does provide another layer of security against some kinds of fraud. In particular, it combats what’s called “card-not-present fraud,” which can occur online and on the phone.

So, be sure you guard your CVV number. And when you do share it, make sure you’re on a secure website or on a phone call that you initiated.

