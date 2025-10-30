Credit Acceptance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $108.2…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $108.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $9.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $10.28 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $582.4 million in the period.

Credit Acceptance shares have declined roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $456, a decline of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACC

