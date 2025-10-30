CRA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $11.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.06 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.
The consulting firm posted revenue of $185.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.1 million.
CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $740 million to $748 million.
