Covenant Logistics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.1 million in its third quarter.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $296.9 million in the period.

