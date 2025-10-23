Coursera: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $194.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $189 million to $193 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $750 million to $754 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.