CoStar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.9 million in its third quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $833.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $885 million to $895 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CoStar expects full-year earnings in the range of 82 cents to 84 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.24 billion.

