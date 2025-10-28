Corning: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $430 million. The…

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $430 million.

The Corning, New York-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.27 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Corning expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 72 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.35 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.