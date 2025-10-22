Live Radio
Core Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 22, 2025, 5:01 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported profit of $14.2 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $134.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Core Laboratories said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $136 million.

