COPT Defense: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COPT Defense Properties (CDP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Columbia, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $80.1 million, or 69 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $41.7 million, or 37 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties, based in Columbia, Maryland, posted revenue of $188.8 million in the period.

COPT Defense expects full-year funds from operations to be $2.69 to $2.71 per share.

