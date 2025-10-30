Cooper-Standard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million…

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $695.5 million in the period.

Cooper-Standard expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion.

