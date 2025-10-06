Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $466…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $466 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.48 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.30 to $11.60 per share.

