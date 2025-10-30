ConnectOne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported net income of…

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported net income of $41 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 70 cents per share.

The holding company for ConnectOne Bank posted revenue of $207.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $121.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

