Confluent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Monday reported a loss of $66.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $298.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Confluent expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 10 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 39 cents to 40 cents per share.

