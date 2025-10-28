Commvault: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $276.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $298 million to $300 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion.

