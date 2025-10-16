Community West Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10.9 million.…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10.9 million.

The Fresno, California-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWBC

