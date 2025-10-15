Community Trust Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $23.9 million.

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $104.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.4 million.

