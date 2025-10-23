Community Health Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $130…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $130 million.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for asset impairment costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

Community Health Systems expects full-year earnings to be 80 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $12.4 billion to $12.6 billion.

