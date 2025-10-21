Community Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $55.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dewitt, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.04.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $256.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $207.9 million.

