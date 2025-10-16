Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $151.8 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $84.7 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.8 billion.

