Commerce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $141.5 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $535.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $441 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.4 million.

