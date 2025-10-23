Comfort Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $291.6 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $291.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $8.25.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.20 per share.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.