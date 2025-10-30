Comcast: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3.33 billion. On a per-share…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $31.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.63 billion.

