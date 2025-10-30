Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported net income of $4.6 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported net income of $4.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $261 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCO

