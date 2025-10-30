Columbia Sportswear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $52…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $52 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $943.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $921.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Columbia Sportswear said it expects revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.55 to $2.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.37 billion.

