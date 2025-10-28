Colony Credit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $984,000. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $984,000.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.5 million.

Colony Credit shares have dropped almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.25, a decrease of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

