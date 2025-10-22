Colony Bankcorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.8 million…

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Fitzgerald, Georgia, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $47 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.